OPP seize $30K in cash, gun from vehicle stopped in Loyalist Township

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
Posted May 22, 2020 4:50 pm
OPP say they seized a large amount of cash, a gun and several credit and debit cards from three men travelling in an SUV in Loyalist Township.
OPP say they seized a large amount of cash, a gun and several credit and debit cards from three men travelling in an SUV in Loyalist Township. OPP

Three people from Quebec were arrested after Ontario Provincial Police seized a large amount of cash and a loaded gun from a vehicle in Loyalist Township, Ont.

OPP say they stopped an SUV on Highway 401 in Loyalist Township on May 15.

Police say they noticed cannabis improperly stored in the vehicle and then began search the SUV.

All three people inside the vehicle were arrested, but one tried to run with items from the vehicle and escape into a nearby swamp, police say.

That person was eventually detained and the property was recovered.

Police say they found a handgun, a loaded magazine, more than $30,000 in cash, a number of credit and debit cards and other property in the vehicle.

Story continues below advertisement

Vikramdeep Singh Khasria, 23, of Lasalle, Que., and Khalid Nabih, 21, of Chateauguay, Que., were jointly charged with possession of the proceeds of crime, unauthorized possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm, transporting a firearm in a careless manner and possession of a prohibited device or ammunition for a dangerous purpose.

Anis Rayane Bacha, 21, of Montreal, was charged with:

  • possession of the proceeds of crime
  • unauthorized possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm
  • transporting a firearm in a careless manner
  • possession of a prohibited device or ammunition for a dangerous purpose
  • obstructing a peace officer; and
  • resisting a peace officer

All three were held in police custody awaiting a bail on May 25, 2020.

Police say the investigation is ongoing and more charges are possible.

