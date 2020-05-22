OPP seize $30K in cash, gun from vehicle stopped in Loyalist Township

Send this page to someone via email

Three people from Quebec were arrested after Ontario Provincial Police seized a large amount of cash and a loaded gun from a vehicle in Loyalist Township, Ont.

OPP say they stopped an SUV on Highway 401 in Loyalist Township on May 15.

Police say they noticed cannabis improperly stored in the vehicle and then began search the SUV.

All three people inside the vehicle were arrested, but one tried to run with items from the vehicle and escape into a nearby swamp, police say.

That person was eventually detained and the property was recovered.

Police say they found a handgun, a loaded magazine, more than $30,000 in cash, a number of credit and debit cards and other property in the vehicle.

Vikramdeep Singh Khasria, 23, of Lasalle, Que., and Khalid Nabih, 21, of Chateauguay, Que., were jointly charged with possession of the proceeds of crime, unauthorized possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm, transporting a firearm in a careless manner and possession of a prohibited device or ammunition for a dangerous purpose.

Anis Rayane Bacha, 21, of Montreal, was charged with:

possession of the proceeds of crime

unauthorized possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm

transporting a firearm in a careless manner

possession of a prohibited device or ammunition for a dangerous purpose

obstructing a peace officer; and

resisting a peace officer

All three were held in police custody awaiting a bail on May 25, 2020.

Police say the investigation is ongoing and more charges are possible.

