Parking lots at Vancouver parks and beaches to reopen

The Vancouver Park Board plan has started reopening parking lots at parks and beaches.

Park board lots were closed on March 23 in a bid to reduce large gatherings amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The city had planned to reopen lots earlier this month, but held off after groups of up to 20 people were spotted lounging at city parks and beaches, despite there being no change to health officials’ directives to keep two metres apart when out in public to slow the spread of the virus.

The park board aims to have 7,000 stalls at beaches and parks across the city open by Sunday.

Pay parking and enforcement will be in effect at pay lots.

A small number of lots will remain temporarily closed at certain community centres and park sites.

Parking will remain temporarily closed at lots in Stanley Park and English Bay as Stanley Park Drive remains closed to vehicles to help with physical distancing.