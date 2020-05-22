Menu

Health

Three new coronavirus cases confirmed in Simcoe Muskoka, local total now at 443

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted May 22, 2020 4:19 pm
Coronavirus outbreak: Ontario to start testing different sectors this weekend, says Ford
On Friday, Ontario Premier Doug Ford said they'll be testing people this weekend in different sectors that includes frontline healthcare workers, long-term care homes and meat-processing plants, including those who may be asymptomatic.

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit confirmed three new cases of novel coronavirus on Friday, bringing the local total number of cases to 443, including 36 deaths.

The new cases are in Barrie, New Tecumseth and Ramara, Ont., involving people ranging in age from their 30s to their 50s.

READ MORE: Coronavirus: Muskoka District council endorses local business recovery fund

Two of the new cases are a result of close contact with another positive COVID-19 case, while the source of the third new case is still under investigation.

Of the health unit’s 443 COVID-19 cases, 328 have recovered, while 105 are associated with a local institutional outbreak and eight are hospitalized.

There are currently coronavirus outbreaks at Owen Hill Care Community in Barrie, Bayview Retirement Home in Waubaushene, and Collingwood Nursing Home in Collingwood.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: 441 new coronavirus cases, 28 deaths in Ontario as total deaths surpass 2,000

According to the health unit, 96 per cent of its total cases are in Simcoe County, while the rest are in Muskoka.

Seniors who are 80 years old and above in Simcoe Muskoka have the highest incidence and case fatality rates.

On Friday, the province of Ontario reported 441 new coronavirus cases, bringing the provincial total to 24,628, including 2,021 deaths.

Coronavirus outbreak: Ontario announces financial support, training to skilled trade apprentices
Coronavirus COVID-19 coronavirus news coronavirus update covid-19 canada covid-19 news Canada Coronavirus Coronavirus In Canada Coronavirus Cases Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit Simcoe County coronavirus Muskoka coronavirus Muskoka COVID-19 Simcoe County COVID-19 Simcoe Muskoka
