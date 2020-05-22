Three new coronavirus cases confirmed in Simcoe Muskoka, local total now at 443

Send this page to someone via email

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit confirmed three new cases of novel coronavirus on Friday, bringing the local total number of cases to 443, including 36 deaths.

The new cases are in Barrie, New Tecumseth and Ramara, Ont., involving people ranging in age from their 30s to their 50s.

Two of the new cases are a result of close contact with another positive COVID-19 case, while the source of the third new case is still under investigation.

Of the health unit’s 443 COVID-19 cases, 328 have recovered, while 105 are associated with a local institutional outbreak and eight are hospitalized.

There are currently coronavirus outbreaks at Owen Hill Care Community in Barrie, Bayview Retirement Home in Waubaushene, and Collingwood Nursing Home in Collingwood.

According to the health unit, 96 per cent of its total cases are in Simcoe County, while the rest are in Muskoka.

Seniors who are 80 years old and above in Simcoe Muskoka have the highest incidence and case fatality rates.

On Friday, the province of Ontario reported 441 new coronavirus cases, bringing the provincial total to 24,628, including 2,021 deaths.