Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Canada

Air Canada gives customers more options for cancelled flights amid coronavirus pandemic

By Kerri Breen Global News
Posted May 22, 2020 2:49 pm
Coronavirus outbreak: Garneau says airlines facing ‘very tough times’ as customers hope for refunds
WATCH ABOVE: Garneau says airlines facing ‘very tough times’ as customers hope for refunds

Air Canada has announced new options for those looking to change their travel plans amid COVID-19, as well as those whose flights have been cancelled due to the pandemic.

Bookings made by June 30 for travel between March 1 and the end of June next year can be changed without fees, the airline said Friday.

READ MORE: ‘People are livid’: Advocates call on feds to make airlines give refunds amid COVID-19

In the case of cancelled flights, or customers wanting to cancel their travel, those with non-refundable tickets have two new options — a voucher that is transferable and has no expiry date, or the ability to purchase Aeroplan miles and receive 65 per cent more compared to the usual price.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Those with refundable tickets have the choice of a refund, along with the other two options.

Coronavirus outbreak: Trudeau tight-lipped on possible support for Air Canada, other airlines
Coronavirus outbreak: Trudeau tight-lipped on possible support for Air Canada, other airlines

The announcement comes amid growing calls for Canadian airlines to issue full refunds to all of those affected by coronavirus-related travel cancellations. Critics are asking the federal government, which regulates the industry, to force the airlines to pay back customers.

Story continues below advertisement

Air Canada says it has refunded nearly $1 billion to customers so far.

READ MORE: Travel will never be the same, thanks to COVID-19

On Friday, Air Canada also announced its summer schedule with 97 destinations — less than half of those offered last year.

The airline is resuming flights to six U.S. destinations as of Friday, and service within Canada will ramp up from 34 routes to 58 in June. Air Canada said it plans to fly to more European destinations in June and July, and with regulatory approval, resume flights from Vancouver to Shanghai, China.

Last week, the airline announced it would be laying off roughly 20,000 employees because the pandemic has reduced its business by 95 per cent.

Air Canada to lay off at least half its workforce
Air Canada to lay off at least half its workforce
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19coronavirus newscoronavirus updatecovid-19 canadacovid-19 newsCanada CoronavirusCoronavirus In CanadaCoronavirus CasesAir Canadaair travel vouchers
Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.