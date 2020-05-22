Coronavirus: Gatineau Park roads closing to motor vehicles under NCC’s Phase 2 reopening

Send this page to someone via email

The National Capital Commission (NCC) continues to open up its parkways to pedestrians and cyclists, announcing this week that starting Friday, it will close off roads in Gatineau Park to motor vehicles in favour of active transportation.

The Gatineau, Champlain and Fortune Lake parkways in Gatineau Park will be closed to motor traffic from Friday morning to Sunday, June 28.

A map of the closed parkways in Gatineau Park amid the NCC’s second phase of the coronavirus pandemic reopening. via NCC

In keeping with its recent pilot projects involving partial closures of NCC parkways in Ottawa, the Crown corporation said in a statement it’s closing the Gatineau Park roads to give park users the space to get fresh air and exercise while maintaining physical distancing amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The La Pêche Lake sector won’t open until at least May 29, while picnic areas, beaches and other Gatineau Park recreational amenities remain closed until further notice.

Mountain biking is permitted, the NCC said.

The opening of the park’s campgrounds is also postponed, with limited reservations for campsites open from June 12 to Oct. 11.

The NCC is also opening the vast majority of its parking lots in the National Capital Region as part of its Phase 2 reopening plans

Some lots, especially those connected to closed-off roadways, will remain off limits for the remainder of the NCC’s second pandemic phase.

A full list of the Crown corporations open and closed amenities is available here.