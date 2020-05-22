Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

Drug- and gun-trafficking ring in Toronto area dismantled, police say

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 22, 2020 11:28 am
Updated May 22, 2020 11:30 am
York regional police say they've charged 17 people and seized 15 guns in the probe that stretched throughout the Toronto area and Sudbury, Ont.
York regional police say they've charged 17 people and seized 15 guns in the probe that stretched throughout the Toronto area and Sudbury, Ont. Handout / York Regional Police

VAUGHAN — Police north of Toronto say they’ve dismantled a drug- and gun-trafficking ring.

York regional police say they’ve charged 17 people and seized 15 guns in the probe that stretched throughout the Toronto area and Sudbury.

They say the investigation began while officers probed a home invasion in Vaughan after a 26-year-old man was allegedly assaulted.

READ MORE: 2 children, adult injured after being attacked by family dog in Aurora

Police released a video of the home invasion in March that appears to show three armed suspects walking up the stairs and beating a victim.

York regional police say a crowbar seen in the video was unique and only sold at one retailer that allowed several suspects to be identified.

From late March to mid-May York regional police along with many other forces raided homes that led to the charges and seizure of cocaine, fentanyl and cash.

Story continues below advertisement
© 2020 The Canadian Press
CrimeToronto crimeYork Regional PoliceDrug TraffickingYork RegionYork PoliceYork Region crimegun trafficking
Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.