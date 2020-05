Send this page to someone via email

York Regional Police say a family dog bit two young children in Aurora on Thursday.

Emergency crews were called to a home in the Bayview Avenue and Vandorf Sideroad area at around 8:41 p.m.

Police said the two children are under the age of 13 and were taken to hospital, but it is unknown how serious their injuries are.

A parent was also taken to hospital, police said.

It is unknown what led up to the incident.

More to come…

