Canada

Trudeau says Canada concerned about China’s proposed new law for Hong Kong

By Kerri Breen Global News
Posted May 22, 2020 11:34 am
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau holds a press conference at Rideau Cottage amid the COVID-19 pandemic in Ottawa on Thursday, May 21, 2020.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau holds a press conference at Rideau Cottage amid the COVID-19 pandemic in Ottawa on Thursday, May 21, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is expressing concerns about Hong Hong, where the Chinese government is considering a bill that could result in a crackdown on pro-democracy protest activity.

“We are concerned with the situation in Hong Kong,” he said. “We have 300,000 Canadians who live in Hong Hong, and that’s one of the reasons why we want to ensure that the one country, two systems approach continues for Hong Kong.”

Trudeau said Canada has long called for de-escalation of tensions between Beijing and the semi-autonomous territory, which has faced widespread protests for nearly a year. They were initially sparked by a proposal to extradite Hong Kong citizens accused of crimes to mainland China.

On Thursday, U.S. President Donald Trump said his country would react strongly if China went ahead with the national security legislation.

This is a breaking news story that will be updated.

