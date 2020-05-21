Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
World

Trump vows strong reaction if China limits opposition activity in Hong Kong

By Staff Reuters
Posted May 21, 2020 1:18 pm
US President Donald J. Trump speaks to the media after attending the Republican Senate luncheon in the Hart Senate Office Building in Washington, DC, USA, 19 May 2020. Trump spoke about his taking the anti-malaria drug hydroxychloroquine and said that Democratic Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi is 'a sick woman'. .
US President Donald J. Trump speaks to the media after attending the Republican Senate luncheon in the Hart Senate Office Building in Washington, DC, USA, 19 May 2020. Trump spoke about his taking the anti-malaria drug hydroxychloroquine and said that Democratic Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi is 'a sick woman'. . EPA/JIM LO SCALZO

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Thursday the United States would react strongly if China follows through on plans to impose new national security legislation on Hong Kong. after last year’s often violent pro-democracy unrest.

READ MORE: Trudeau says China ‘doesn’t seem to understand’ Canada’s judicial independence

The remarks, made by the President to reporters before leaving the White House, come hours after a Chinese official said the National People’s Congress is exercising its “constitutional power” to set up a new legal framework and enforcement mechanism to ensure national security in Hong Kong.

Politicians dragged away after brawl erupts in Hong Kong’s legislature
Politicians dragged away after brawl erupts in Hong Kong’s legislature

This is a breaking news story that will be updated as new information becomes available.

 

Story continues below advertisement
© 2020 Reuters
Donald TrumpChinaHong KongHong Kong protestsu.s. president donald trumpU.S.-China Relationschina hong kong protest restrictiondonald trump hong kong china
Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.