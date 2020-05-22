Menu

Money

Canadian retail sales dropped 10% in March

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 22, 2020 9:04 am
Updated May 22, 2020 9:32 am
Statistics Canada reports retail sales posted their largest monthly drop on record in March and expects an even larger drop for April once the final numbers are tallied.

The agency says retail sales fell 10.0 per cent to $47.1 billion in March as non-essential businesses began to shut their doors due to the pandemic.

READ MORE: What shopping will look like as retail stores open across Canada

Economists on average had expected a drop of 10 per cent according to financial markets data firm Refinitiv. Statistics Canada also says a preliminary estimate for April indicate a 15.6 per cent drop for the month.

More to come

© 2020 The Canadian Press
