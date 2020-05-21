Menu

Health

Six new coronavirus cases confirmed in Simcoe Muskoka, bringing local total to 441

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted May 21, 2020 2:47 pm
Coronavirus outbreak: Ford says he’ll unveil plan for random testing next week
WATCH: Ontario Premier Doug Ford said on Thursday it was “frustrating” to see testing in Ontario lag behind other provinces.

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit confirmed six new coronavirus cases on Thursday, bringing the local total number of cases to 441, including 36 deaths.

The new cases are in Bradford, Orillia and Ramara, Ont., and involve those ranging in age between their 10s and their 50s.

READ MORE: Coronavirus: Orillia, Ont., reopens some park amenities

Three of the new cases are community-acquired, while two are a result of close contact with another positive COVID-19 case. The source of infection for the sixth new case is still under investigation.

Of the health unit’s 441 COVID-19 cases, 324 have recovered, while 105 are associated with a local institutional outbreak and seven are hospitalized.

There are currently coronavirus outbreaks at Owen Hill Care Community in Barrie, Bayview Retirement Home in Waubaushene, and Collingwood Nursing Home in Collingwood.

According to the health unit, 96 per cent of its total cases are in Simcoe County, while the rest are in Muskoka.

READ MORE: 413 new coronavirus cases, 31 deaths in Ontario as total cases reach 24,187

Seniors who are 80 years old and above in Simcoe Muskoka have the highest incidence and case fatality rates.

On Thursday, the province of Ontario reported 413 new coronavirus cases, bringing the provincial total to 24,187, including 1,993 deaths.

Coronavirus outbreak: Ford says he wants teachers, daycare staff tested, not students
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19coronavirus newscoronavirus updatecovid-19 canadacovid-19 newsCanada CoronavirusCoronavirus In CanadaCoronavirus CasesSimcoe CountySimcoe Muskoka District Health UnitSimcoe County coronavirusSimcoe County COVID-19Muskoka coronavirusMuskoka COVID-19
