Six new coronavirus cases confirmed in Simcoe Muskoka, bringing local total to 441

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit confirmed six new coronavirus cases on Thursday, bringing the local total number of cases to 441, including 36 deaths.

The new cases are in Bradford, Orillia and Ramara, Ont., and involve those ranging in age between their 10s and their 50s.

Three of the new cases are community-acquired, while two are a result of close contact with another positive COVID-19 case. The source of infection for the sixth new case is still under investigation.

Of the health unit’s 441 COVID-19 cases, 324 have recovered, while 105 are associated with a local institutional outbreak and seven are hospitalized.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

There are currently coronavirus outbreaks at Owen Hill Care Community in Barrie, Bayview Retirement Home in Waubaushene, and Collingwood Nursing Home in Collingwood.

Story continues below advertisement

According to the health unit, 96 per cent of its total cases are in Simcoe County, while the rest are in Muskoka.

Seniors who are 80 years old and above in Simcoe Muskoka have the highest incidence and case fatality rates.

On Thursday, the province of Ontario reported 413 new coronavirus cases, bringing the provincial total to 24,187, including 1,993 deaths.