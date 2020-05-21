Menu

Canada

Glenbow Museum asks for letters documenting Calgarians’ experiences amid COVID-19 pandemic

By Demi Knight Global News
Posted May 21, 2020 5:17 pm
Glenbow Museum creates virtual session to enjoy at home during facility closure due to COVID-19.
Global News

Calgary’s Glenbow Museum is asking residents to send letters of their experiences amid the COVID-19 pandemic to be displayed as part of the facility’s permanent collection.

On Wednesday, the museum put the call out to the public, asking for letters, postcards, stories and photographs to document the historic time period through their “Dear Glenbow” initiative.

READ MORE: Royal Alberta Museum to document COVID-19 pandemic with masks, hand sanitizer and more

“Personal testimonies will be a way for us and future generations to understand this unique time that we are living through,” the museum posted on its website Wednesday afternoon.

“When you send Glenbow a letter as part of this project, it will be incorporated into Glenbow’s permanent collection.”

The museum is asking residents to highlight their daily routines and activities, how their daily lives have changed and what they’ve learned during the pandemic within their letters.

Written letters are encouraged by the museum, but digital submissions, including emails and social media messages will also be accepted.

“Glenbow encourages people to send physical letters in the mail, as those tangible objects will be a great representation of people’s creativity and personal expressions.”

READ MORE: Alberta museum looks to document COVID-19 pandemic for future generations

Letters will be accepted until July 31. Residents can also use the hashtag #DearGlenbow on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram to enter their submissions online.

