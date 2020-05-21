Menu

Crime

Charges laid against man wanted in northern Manitoba hit and run

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted May 21, 2020 2:46 pm
Updated May 21, 2020 2:47 pm
In a release Thursday, The Pas RCMP said Carl Robert James Nabess-Genaille had been arrested Tuesday in Brandon.
In a release Thursday, The Pas RCMP said Carl Robert James Nabess-Genaille had been arrested Tuesday in Brandon. Supplied

RCMP say a man wanted for manslaughter in connection with a fatal hit and run has been caught.

Police were called to reports of an injured man on a roadway in the community of Cormorant, Man., roughly 537 kilometres northwest of Winnipeg, around 2:45 a.m. May 11.

READ MORE: Manitoba RCMP searching for suspect in manslaughter case

Officers found a 26-year-old man who was pronounced dead at the scene.

An arrest warrant was issued for Carl Robert James Nabess-Genaille, 26, for manslaughter and failing to remain at the scene of a collision causing death.

Story continues below advertisement

Police asked for the public’s help finding Nabess-Genaille Sunday.

In a release Thursday, The Pas RCMP said Nabess-Genaille had been arrested Tuesday in Brandon.

