Charges laid against man wanted in northern Manitoba hit and run

RCMP say a man wanted for manslaughter in connection with a fatal hit and run has been caught.

Police were called to reports of an injured man on a roadway in the community of Cormorant, Man., roughly 537 kilometres northwest of Winnipeg, around 2:45 a.m. May 11.

Officers found a 26-year-old man who was pronounced dead at the scene.

An arrest warrant was issued for Carl Robert James Nabess-Genaille, 26, for manslaughter and failing to remain at the scene of a collision causing death.

On May 19, Carl Nabess-Genaille was arrested in Brandon. He has been charged with Manslaughter and Failing to Remain at the scene of a Collision Causing Death. Thank you for all your tips. #rcmpmb https://t.co/hjDKwLMNtx pic.twitter.com/D2cxBO1xMo — RCMP Manitoba (@rcmpmb) May 21, 2020

Police asked for the public’s help finding Nabess-Genaille Sunday.

In a release Thursday, The Pas RCMP said Nabess-Genaille had been arrested Tuesday in Brandon.

