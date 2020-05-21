Three new cases of COVID-19 in Hamilton, four institutional outbreaks declared over

Send this page to someone via email

Hamilton Public Health declared an end to four of the city’s institutional outbreaks of COVID-19 on Thursday.

One of those outbreaks at Dundurn Place Care Centre lasted a full month — it was declared active on April 20 and ended on May 20. It claimed the lives of two male residents and involved a total of 15 cases among its residents and staff.

Public health also declared outbreaks over on Wednesday at Grace Villa, Idlewyld Manor and Wentworth Lodge.

The city now has eight active institutional outbreaks including The Rosslyn Retirement Residence, whose residents were transferred into the care of local hospitals last weekend. That outbreak has claimed four lives over the past week and involves 84 residents and staff.

Other active outbreaks involve two cases or less of the coronavirus within a facility, and are at Alexander Place, Desmond and Peggy Little Retirement Residences, Macassa Lodge, Village of Wentworth Heights, Extendicare Hamilton, Arbour Creek Care Centre and Blackadar Continuing Care Centre.

As of Thursday morning, Hamilton Public Health says there have been 598 confirmed and seven probable cases of COVID-19 in Hamilton, an increase of three compared to Wednesday.

Thirty deaths in the city have been attributed to the virus and two-thirds of all local cases, 404, are resolved.