Alberta Energy Regulator suspends monitoring requirements across oil and gas industry

After suspending multiple requirements for industry to monitor air, water and wildlife at 16 different oilsands projects, the Alberta Energy Regulator has decided to expand its suspension of environmental rules to almost all companies operating in the province’s oil and gas industry.

In two new sweeping decisions published on May 20, the provincial regulator said that it was no longer safe for the companies to continue monitoring environmental impacts due to the threat of COVID-19.

The regulator also noted in one of the decisions that the number of affected oil and gas companies was too long to list.

“We’re talking about protection of people and the environment from acute incidents that could affect environmental health and human health in the short term,” she said.

“On one hand, we’ve got reopening plans, well underway, including conversations related to the NHL, where precautions could be taken. On the other hand, we are basically at 95 per cent of what the AER regulates — all of its environmental monitoring — has been suspended under the umbrella of COVID-19, which seems like a major inconsistency to me.” Story continues below advertisement

Environment and Climate Change Canada, which is responsible for enforcing federal environmental laws and cooperates with provincial regulators, said it only learned about the earlier suspension of monitoring requirements by the AER through the regulator’s website.

But both federal and provincial officials said that their enforcement officers would continue inspections and other activities, during the pandemic.