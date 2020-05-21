Menu

Canada

Alberta Energy Regulator suspends monitoring requirements across oil and gas industry

By Mike De Souza Global News
Posted May 21, 2020 1:05 pm
Premier Jason Kenney speaks on March 17, 2020.
Premier Jason Kenney speaks on March 17, 2020. Courtesy: Government of Alberta

After suspending multiple requirements for industry to monitor air, water and wildlife at 16 different oilsands projects, the Alberta Energy Regulator has decided to expand its suspension of environmental rules to almost all companies operating in the province’s oil and gas industry.

In two new sweeping decisions published on May 20, the provincial regulator said that it was no longer safe for the companies to continue monitoring environmental impacts due to the threat of COVID-19.

Alberta Energy Regulator suspends some environmental requirements

The regulator also noted in one of the decisions that the number of affected oil and gas companies was too long to list.

“It is not practical to name all of the operators individually that are affected by this decision because of the large number of operators,” the regulator said in one of the decisions.

The other decision suspends multiple monitoring requirements for a group of oilsands projects that were not included in its previous decisions from April 29, May 1, and May 5.

The regulator’s decisions come after the province started a relaunch plan for its economy following its COVID-19 lockdown, including a bid to host NHL playoff games in Edmonton when the league resumes its suspended season.

The regulator said it had received “legitimate concerns and information demonstrating that the operators will not be able to meet certain monitoring requirements contained in the [project] approvals while complying with the COVID-19 orders and guidelines.”

But this explanation contrasts with the message that Premier Jason Kenney sent to NHL commissioner Gary Bettman in a May 12 letter, saying that Edmonton was ready to start hosting hockey games.

“We are confident that with the already released relaunch plan, there would be a clear path for the NHL to work with public health officials to allow these NHL games to take place,” Kenney wrote in the letter.

Monique Dubé, former chief scientist of the regulator from 2014 to 2017, who recently left a senior position at Alberta Environment and Parks, told Global News that some of the AER decisions are risky and don’t appear to be justified.

“We’re talking about protection of people and the environment from acute incidents that could affect environmental health and human health in the short term,” she said.

“On one hand, we’ve got reopening plans, well underway, including conversations related to the NHL, where precautions could be taken. On the other hand, we are basically at 95 per cent of what the AER regulates — all of its environmental monitoring — has been suspended under the umbrella of COVID-19, which seems like a major inconsistency to me.”
Environment and Climate Change Canada, which is responsible for enforcing federal environmental laws and cooperates with provincial regulators, said it only learned about the earlier suspension of monitoring requirements by the AER through the regulator’s website.

But both federal and provincial officials said that their enforcement officers would continue inspections and other activities, during the pandemic.

