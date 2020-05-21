Menu

Health

New Brunswick farmers warn of consequences of ban on foreign workers

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 21, 2020 11:13 am
Industries concerned over New Brunswick’s decisions to keep temporary foreign workers away
The province is telling temporary foreign workers who aren’t already in New Brunswick to stay away, but industries who rely on these workers are concerned. Callum Smith reports.

A coalition of agriculture groups says New Brunswick’s ban on temporary foreign workers is putting an already strained food system on the verge of collapse.

The National Farmers Union in New Brunswick along with the Agricultural Alliance of New Brunswick and a group called Really Local Harvest say the province already relies heavily on food from outside New Brunswick.

READ MORE: N.B. students as young as 13 fill lobster processing jobs left by barred temporary foreign workers

They say the ban on the temporary foreign workers may be the difference between make or break for many farms in the province.

Many farmers say they’ve been forced to scale back on what they plant.

Premier Blaine Higgs imposed the ban on the temporary foreign workers last month as part of border restrictions to curb the spread of COVID-19.

On Wednesday, Higgs said he’ll make a decision within days to ensure farmers and fish processors are able to meet their need for workers.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 21, 2020.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
