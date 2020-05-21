Actor Hagen Mills dies at 29 in attempted murder-suicide

Send this page to someone via email

Warning: This story contains sensitive content. Discretion advised.

Actor Hagen Mills died Tuesday in an attempted murder-suicide, according to police in Mayfield, KY. He was 29.

Mills, best known for his role in Baskets, was found by police when officers responded to reports of a shooting.

Police determined that the actor had held his four-year-old daughter he shares with Erica Price and Price’s mother at her home.

When Erica Price arrived, police say Mills shot her multiple times before he died by suicide.

Erica was wounded but was able to run out of the house and call 911. Her mother and daughter were not harmed.

Erica, 34, told the officers who arrived on the scene that she was shot by Mills, police said.

Police said Erica suffered “gunshot wounds to her arm and chest” and is in stable condition after being treated at the hospital.

Mills was found in the home and pronounced dead at the scene.

The actor appeared in the television movie Bonnie & Clyde: Justified in 2013 and the 2020 horror film Star Light.

If you or someone you know is in crisis and needs help, resources are available. In case of an emergency, please call 911 for immediate help.

The Canadian Association for Suicide Prevention, Depression Hurts and Kids Help Phone 1-800-668-6868 all offer ways of getting help if you, or someone you know, may be suffering from mental health issues.