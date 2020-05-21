Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Entertainment

Actor Hagen Mills dies at 29 in attempted murder-suicide

By Katie Scott Global News
Posted May 21, 2020 12:03 pm
Hagen Mills attends the 'Sprawl' Los Angeles special screening at SupperClub Los Angeles on July 11, 2012 in Los Angeles, California.
Hagen Mills attends the 'Sprawl' Los Angeles special screening at SupperClub Los Angeles on July 11, 2012 in Los Angeles, California. Amy Graves/WireImage

Warning: This story contains sensitive content. Discretion advised.

Actor Hagen Mills died Tuesday in an attempted murder-suicide, according to police in Mayfield, KY. He was 29.

Mills, best known for his role in Baskets, was found by police when officers responded to reports of a shooting.

Police determined that the actor had held his four-year-old daughter he shares with Erica Price and Price’s mother at her home.

READ MORE: Corey La Barrie: ‘Ink Master’ star Daniel Silva charged with murder in YouTuber’s death

When Erica Price arrived, police say Mills shot her multiple times before he died by suicide.

Erica was wounded but was able to run out of the house and call 911. Her mother and daughter were not harmed.

Erica, 34, told the officers who arrived on the scene that she was shot by Mills, police said.

Story continues below advertisement

Police said Erica suffered “gunshot wounds to her arm and chest” and is in stable condition after being treated at the hospital.

Mills was found in the home and pronounced dead at the scene.

READ MORE: Lori Loughlin, husband agree to serve jail time in college bribery scandal lawsuit

 

The actor appeared in the television movie Bonnie & Clyde: Justified in 2013 and the 2020 horror film Star Light.

If you or someone you know is in crisis and needs help, resources are available. In case of an emergency, please call 911 for immediate help.
The Canadian Association for Suicide Prevention, Depression Hurts and Kids Help Phone 1-800-668-6868  all offer ways of getting help if you, or someone you know, may be suffering from mental health issues.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
erica price hagen millshagen millshagen mills 2020hagen mills daughterhagen mills deadhagen mills deathhagen mills erica pricehagen mills movieshagen mills murder suicidehagen mills showshagen mills suicidehagen mills update
Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.