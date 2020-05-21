Coronavirus: Quebec tourism industry asks for reopening schedule from province

Send this page to someone via email

Four Quebec tourism industry organizations are calling on the province to release a schedule to allow their industry to resume operations after being shut down for months due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Camping Québec, the Fédération des pourvoiries du Québec, Aventure Écotourisme Québec and the Alliance de l’industrie nautique du Québec all say they face an existential threat due to the novel coronavirus pandemic and are ready to welcome customers safely with health measures in place.

The groups say that the outdoor activities they organize are lower-risk than some other sectors of the economy that have already received the green light from public health officials to resume operations.

In addition, Camping Québec says it already received Public Health Quebec’s approval for its proposed reopening plan weeks ago and wishes authorities would make an official announcement quicker.

— With files from the Canadian Press’s French-language service