Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Canada

Coronavirus: Quebec tourism industry asks for reopening schedule from province

By Benson Cook Global News
Posted May 21, 2020 7:16 am
While Quebec has unveiled timelines for close-contact services like dentists and hairdressers to resume operations, outdoor tourism activities remain in the dark about their future.
While Quebec has unveiled timelines for close-contact services like dentists and hairdressers to resume operations, outdoor tourism activities remain in the dark about their future. Getty Images

Four Quebec tourism industry organizations are calling on the province to release a schedule to allow their industry to resume operations after being shut down for months due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Camping Québec, the Fédération des pourvoiries du Québec, Aventure Écotourisme Québec and the Alliance de l’industrie nautique du Québec all say they face an existential threat due to the novel coronavirus pandemic and are ready to welcome customers safely with health measures in place.

READ MORE: A look at how Montreal hair salons and spas will operate once they reopen

The groups say that the outdoor activities they organize are lower-risk than some other sectors of the economy that have already received the green light from public health officials to resume operations.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

In addition, Camping Québec says it already received Public Health Quebec’s approval for its proposed reopening plan weeks ago and wishes authorities would make an official announcement quicker.

Story continues below advertisement

— With files from the Canadian Press’s French-language service

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19coronavirus newscoronavirus updatecovid-19 canadacovid-19 newsCanada CoronavirusCoronavirus In CanadaCoronavirus CasesTourismQuebec coronavirusCOVID-19 TourismTourism Quebec
Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.