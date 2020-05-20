Edmonton Eskimos providing options for fans who have 2020 tickets

Send this page to someone via email

The Edmonton Eskimos are ensuring that anyone with tickets for games in 2020 will get to use them.

“If they’ve paid for… a product — a 10-game product, a one-game product — we’ll deliver on that,” said Scott Murray, the Eskimos’ vice-president of ticketing. “We’re just not sure when that might be.”

On Tuesday, CFL commissioner Randy Ambrosie said the league’s football season would not start until September at the earliest. That could leave the Eskimos with as few as four home games in a shortened season. Ambrosie added that cancelling the 2020 season remains a possibility.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Another big announcement from Ambrosie’s online town hall concerned the Grey Cup. Regina was slated to host the game, but that’s been pushed back to 2022. If there is a championship game in 2020, it will be hosted by the participating team with the best regular-season record.

Story continues below advertisement

“Fans could get a credit towards the 2020 win-and-host Grey Cup model that the CFL announced today,” said Murray. “If the Eskimos don’t host, there’d still be a credit rolling into 2021.”

The Grey Cup could be pushed back to December to allow for the maximum possible amount of regular season games.

Murray said that credits could also be used towards Eskimos merchandise or to get additional tickets to games that are played.

Eskimos ticketholders are encouraged to access their accounts online or to call 780-448-ESKS if they have any questions.