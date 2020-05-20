All Red River College courses moving online for fall, campuses to remain closed

Send this page to someone via email

Red River College has become the latest Manitoba post-secondary institution to announce fall courses will be shifted completely online over coronavirus concerns.

The school calls it a “cautious but agile approach,” which could potentially change quickly if health directives shift.

“As we prepare for the fall term, our approach will put the safety of our staff and students first, while providing meaningful, high-quality learning experiences for students at every step of their academic journeys,” said interim president Dr. Christine Warson in a news release.

The college had to scramble in mid-March when the decision was made to suddenly close campuses and shift all courses to “alternative delivery models.”

However, the sudden transition has made planning for the fall easier, according to Aileen Najduch, acting vice-president, academic.

“Over the past few months, we’ve learned a great deal from our experiences transitioning to online program delivery,” Najduch said in a news release.

“We’re building on that foundation to ensure Red River College continues arming our graduates with the skills, knowledge and experiences they need to help support our partners in industry and rebuild our economy.”

Meantime, the college says campuses will remain closed until further notice; essential workers and staff working at research facilities will remain on-site, under strict guidelines.

The University of Manitoba previously said it would also transition to remote learning by the fall.

