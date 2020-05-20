Final phase of construction on Kelowna’s Rowcliffe Park begins

Send this page to someone via email

City staff in Kelowna, B.C., say they will be putting the final touches on the new Rowcliffe Park on May 25.

Landscaping, curb and gutter work and a new plaza will be added to the park, located at the corner of Rowcliffe Avenue and Richter Street.

“This $450,000 work is the third and final phase of the project,” Tom Wilson, City of Kelowna communications supervisor, said in a release.

“The first phase, completed in 2018, included the playground, sidewalks, stairs and landscaping. The second phase included the creation of a community garden, open grass field, additional walkways and a redeveloped off-leash dog park.”

Pedestrians will continue to be able to access the park, dog park and community gardens, according to the city.

Construction is expected to be completed in July.

