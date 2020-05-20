Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Canada

Final phase of construction on Kelowna’s Rowcliffe Park begins

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted May 20, 2020 12:58 pm
Pedestrians will continue to be able to access the park, dog park and community gardens during construction, according to the city.
Pedestrians will continue to be able to access the park, dog park and community gardens during construction, according to the city. City of Kelowna

City staff in Kelowna, B.C., say they will be putting the final touches on the new Rowcliffe Park on May 25.

Landscaping, curb and gutter work and a new plaza will be added to the park, located at the corner of Rowcliffe Avenue and Richter Street.

READ MORE: Phase 2 — Okanagan restaurants eager to resume in-house service

“This $450,000 work is the third and final phase of the project,” Tom Wilson, City of Kelowna communications supervisor, said in a release.

“The first phase, completed in 2018, included the playground, sidewalks, stairs and landscaping. The second phase included the creation of a community garden, open grass field, additional walkways and a redeveloped off-leash dog park.”

READ MORE: Increased demand for emergency pet boarding at Okanagan SPCA shelters

Pedestrians will continue to be able to access the park, dog park and community gardens, according to the city.

Story continues below advertisement

Construction is expected to be completed in July.

Kelowna residents prepare for flood season, firefighters train for swift water
Kelowna residents prepare for flood season, firefighters train for swift water
Related News
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
KelownaOkanagancentral okanaganCity of KelownaRichter StreetKelowna ParkRowcliffe AvenueRowcliffe ParkKelowna park upgradeRowcliffe Park constructionRowcliffe Park upgrade
Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.