Water quality advisory issued for Lakeview and Rose Valley water system in West Kelowna

Another water quality advisory has been issued for the Lakeview and Rose Valley water system in West Kelowna, B.C.

On Tuesday, the city issued the warning, saying it was effective immediately due to high turbidity.

The city added this warning is in addition to the recent water quality advisories issued for the West Kelowna Estates, plus Sunnyside and Pritchard water systems.

— City of West Kelowna (@WestKelownaCity) May 19, 2020

“According to the city’s reservoir consultant, an algal bloom that is not harmful to human health is causing the turbidity, which may affect the performance of the chlorine disinfection process,” the city said in a press release.

“Increased turbidity can mean bacteria, viruses and micro-organisms can attach themselves to the suspended particles in the turbid water. These particles can interfere with disinfection by shielding the micro-organisms from the chlorine.”

To determine if you live in one of these three water systems, click here.

The city said that when it comes to drinking water, brushing teeth, making baby formula or ice or preparing food and beverages, children, the elderly and those with weakened immune systems must use water that’s been brought to a rolling boil for one minute or more, or seek an alternative safe source.

One free and safe source of water for area residents is the bulk filling station at Shannon Lake and Asquith roads. The water is free throughout the duration of the water quality advisories.

Residents must bring their own clean bottles for filling and practise physical distancing.

All three water quality advisories will remain in effect until further notice.

