Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Canada

Man hospitalized after falling into excavation at southwest Calgary construction site

By Melissa Gilligan Global News
Posted May 20, 2020 12:48 pm
Updated May 20, 2020 12:51 pm
Emergency crews we called to a construction site on Bow Trail Southwest on Wednesday, May 20, 2020 after a man fell down an excavation. .
Emergency crews we called to a construction site on Bow Trail Southwest on Wednesday, May 20, 2020 after a man fell down an excavation. . Photo courtesy Rick Procaccini

One man was rushed to hospital on Wednesday after falling into an open excavation at a construction site in southwest Calgary.

Emergency crews were called to the site in the 4500 block of Bow Trail Southwest at around 8 a.m.

Emergency crews we called to a construction site on Bow Trail Southwest on Wednesday, May 20, 2020 after a man fell down an excavation.
Emergency crews we called to a construction site on Bow Trail Southwest on Wednesday, May 20, 2020 after a man fell down an excavation. Global News / Kevin Billo

According to police, the victim fell head first into a hole that was about nine or 10-feet deep.

Paramedics transported the man to the Foothills Medical Centre in stable, non-life-threatening condition, EMS said.

Emergency crews we called to a construction site on Bow Trail Southwest on Wednesday, May 20, 2020 after a man fell down an excavation.
Emergency crews we called to a construction site on Bow Trail Southwest on Wednesday, May 20, 2020 after a man fell down an excavation. Photo courtesy Rick Procaccini

 

 

Story continues below advertisement
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Calgary Police ServiceCPSEMSCalgary EMSCalgary constructionConstruction SiteCalgary construction siteCalgary construction site fallCalgayr Fire Departmentconstruction fallconstruction site fall
Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.