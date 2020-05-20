Man hospitalized after falling into excavation at southwest Calgary construction site

Send this page to someone via email

One man was rushed to hospital on Wednesday after falling into an open excavation at a construction site in southwest Calgary.

Emergency crews were called to the site in the 4500 block of Bow Trail Southwest at around 8 a.m.

Emergency crews we called to a construction site on Bow Trail Southwest on Wednesday, May 20, 2020 after a man fell down an excavation. Global News / Kevin Billo

According to police, the victim fell head first into a hole that was about nine or 10-feet deep.

Paramedics transported the man to the Foothills Medical Centre in stable, non-life-threatening condition, EMS said.

Emergency crews we called to a construction site on Bow Trail Southwest on Wednesday, May 20, 2020 after a man fell down an excavation. Photo courtesy Rick Procaccini

