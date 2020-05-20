Man hospitalized after falling into excavation at southwest Calgary construction site

Posted May 20, 2020 12:48 pm
Updated May 20, 2020 12:51 pm
One man was rushed to hospital on Wednesday after falling into an open excavation at a construction site in southwest Calgary.
Emergency crews were called to the site in the 4500 block of Bow Trail Southwest at around 8 a.m.
According to police, the victim fell head first into a hole that was about nine or 10-feet deep.
Paramedics transported the man to the Foothills Medical Centre in stable, non-life-threatening condition, EMS said.
