Coronavirus: Waterloo reports 12 new positive tests as total cases hit 1,049

Waterloo Public Health reported 12 new positive tests for the coronavirus in the region on Wednesday, bringing the total number of cases in the area to 1,049.

The agency also announced that an 18th resident of Trinity Village in Kitchener has suffered a COVID-19-related death.

This returns the death toll in the area to 112, a day after it had fallen by one because of a clerical error.

Deaths at long-term care or retirement homes have accounted for 92, or 82 per cent, of the 112 deaths in Waterloo Region.

The outbreak was declared over at Golden Years Nursing Home in Cambridge, dropping the total number of outbreaks at nursing homes to 12.

The outbreak at a congregate setting was also declared over but the outbreak involving employees at Conestoga Meats has grown to 88.

In total, outbreaks account for 59 per cent (614 cases) of all cases in Waterloo Region.

Two people were cleared of the virus in public health’s update on Wednesday, which listed the total number of resolved cases to 675 or 64 per cent.

The region continues to trail far behind the province as 76 per cent of cases provincewide have cleared up.

Overall, Ontario reported 390 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Wednesday, bringing the provincial total to 23,774 cases.

The death toll has risen to 1,962 as 43 more deaths were reported.