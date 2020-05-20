Vernon tenant fights house fire with garden hose

Send this page to someone via email

When a home in Vernon caught fire Tuesday evening, a tenant grabbed a garden hose and started spraying water, according to a news release from Vernon Fire Rescue Services.

The fire department said it received several calls about flames that could be seen coming from the roof of a single-storey house in the 4100-block of 20th Street.

A fire had started on the back deck of a home and extended to the roof, according to firefighters.

“The good news here is that because of the fast and diligent work of the tenant and our firefighters, the majority of damage was contained to the exterior of the house and the back deck,” deputy chief Dwight Seymour said in a news release.

“There is some smoke damage inside the home, but the tenants will be able to get back inside this evening.”

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: Increased demand for emergency pet boarding at Okanagan SPCA shelters

One person was taken to hospital for minor injuries and smoke inhalation, according to a news release.

The fire department said RCMP were also at the scene.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

2:24 A nearly 150-year-old building in Kelowna is likely a write-off after an overnight fire A nearly 150-year-old building in Kelowna is likely a write-off after an overnight fire