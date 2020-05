Send this page to someone via email

Toronto police say a man has died after a motorcycle crash in the city’s west end.

Emergency crews were called to the area of Mill and Burnhamthorpe roads just before 8 p.m. on Tuesday.

Police said the motorcycle crashed into a pole.

The man died at the scene.

Officers closed the westbound lanes of Burnhamthorpe Road for the investigation.

COLLISION: (UPDATE)

Burnhamthorpe Rd & Mill Rd

– @TrafficServices is o/s investigating

– one man has been pronounced deceased at the scene

– all e/b and w/b lanes on Burnhamthorpe are closed

– drivers are advised to consider alternate routes#GO927087

^lb — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) May 20, 2020

