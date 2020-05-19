B.C. revises COVID-19 visitor restrictions after woman with disability dies alone in hospital

Send this page to someone via email

The B.C. government has revised its policy around essential support visitors in hospitals during the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The change comes after the death of a non-verbal B.C. woman, which disability advocates say highlighted the need for a clear policy on who should be considered an essential hospital visitor.

Ariis Knight had cerebral palsy and communicated with her family and support workers through her eyes and facial expressions.

She was admitted to Peace Arch Hospital in White Rock on April 15 with symptoms of congestion, fever and vomiting, but did not have COVID-19.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Her support staff were not permitted access due to restrictions put in place during the pandemic. Not long after being admitted, Knight was put on end-of-life care, and died days later at the age of 40.

Story continues below advertisement

1:54 Warning ignored from B.C. disability advocate about essential hospital visitors Warning ignored from B.C. disability advocate about essential hospital visitors

Health Minister Adrian Dix said Tuesday that the province has revised guidance on essential visitors that takes into account “the importance of assistance for persons with disabilities who have special needs such as feeding, mobility, communicating, or need assistance in decision-making.”

Dix said the revision came at the request of the disability community and will help health-care staff make decisions around essential visits.

Ariis Knight’s brother still asking for a full investigation into the medical decisions made by @Fraserhealth during her finals days. He is also a nurse and wants to know what criteria they used to decide she didn’t need support or help with communication. #Ariislaw @GlobalBC — John Hua 華仁安 (@JohnHua) May 20, 2020

— With files from John Hua and Sean Boynton