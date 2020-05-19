Alberta RCMP charge man with 2nd-degree murder after Swan River First Nation man found dead

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

The Alberta RCMP Major Crimes Unit charged a man with second-degree murder after they found a man dead in Slave Lake earlier this week, according to a news release issued Tuesday.

On May 17 at 5:30 a.m., RCMP responded to the suspicious death of a man in a residence.

Police identified the victim as Christopher Valiquette, 34, of Swan River First Nation, noting he had “what were believed to be stab wounds.”

RCMP charged Vernon Wayne Laboucan, 32, of High Prairie, with second-degree murder. Laboucan is set to appear in Slave Lake Provincial Court via CCTV on Wednesday.

The autopsy is scheduled for Thursday in Edmonton.

If you have information on this homicide, contact the Slave Lake RCMP at 780-849-3999 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Story continues below advertisement