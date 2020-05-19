Menu

Crime

Nearly $500K seized following drug-trafficking investigation in Caledon, Ont.

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted May 19, 2020 5:20 pm
Updated May 19, 2020 5:23 pm
Twitter/OPP Central Region

Nearly $500,000 in cash was seized and four people were charged after three search warrants were executed as part of a Caledon, Ont., drug-trafficking investigation on Friday, OPP say.

Officers say they executed search warrants at the suspects’ homes — two in Caledon and one in north Brampton.

Following the search warrants, police seized almost half a million dollars, just over 300 grams of cocaine, scales and baggies, two vehicles, several cell phones, and small amounts of psilocybin and methamphetamine.

Stacey Murrin, 45 and Lee-Ann Lush, 43, both from Brampton, were each charged with cocaine possession for the purpose of trafficking and possession of crime proceeds over $5,000.

Murrin was additionally charged with trafficking in cocaine.

READ MORE: 2 charged in Dufferin County drug trafficking investigation: OPP

Meanwhile, Kyle Scheibe, 29, and Jennifer Blackwood, 42, both from Caledon, were each charged with trafficking in cocaine, while Scheibe was additionally charged with cocaine possession for the purpose of trafficking, possession of crime proceeds over $5,000 and psilocybin possession.

Blackwood was also charged with methamphetamine possession for the purpose of trafficking.

All four of the accused will appear in court at a later date.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Caledon OPP at 905-584-2241 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

2 Toronto-area teens charged with drug trafficking in Peterborough
