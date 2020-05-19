Lower Mainland commuters express concern about ability to physically distance on SkyTrain

Send this page to someone via email

TransLink says with the launch of Phase 2 to reopen the economy Tuesday morning, SkyTrain service is at about 90 per cent right now and should be back at full service levels next week.

However, ridership is still way down, meaning there have been no issues with crowding or physical distancing according to Jill Drews, media relations officer with TransLink.

While masks are not mandatory on the system, Drews is recommending commuters wear them if trains get busy and try to travel outside peak times.

Unlike on buses, some SkyTrain seats aren’t blocked off to encourage physical distancing, but Drews says there’s no way to enforce it on SkyTrain.

She’s asked why the same measures aren’t being taken on SkyTrain as on buses.

“People would come in uninhibited and stand in the aisles instead of in the seats and it would be the same amount of people and the same issue,” she told CKNW.

Some are worried about a lack of physical distancing on the system as businesses start to reopen and more people begin leaving their homes.

Mike Soron with Abundant Transit BC is worried people won’t be able to physically distance.

“What I see is a lot of crowding on sidewalks where we have bus stops alongside cuing areas,” he said.

“Where sidewalks are already crowded and on vehicles themselves, even with social distancing, we are hearing people are feeling crowded and uncomfortable on our vehicles and on SkyTrain.”

Soron would like to see masks worn and hand sanitizing stations at all SkyTrain stops.

Meanwhile, Tony Rebelo, president of CUPE 7000 which represents rapid transit and rail workers, suggests SkyTrain users wait for the next train if service is too busy.

“People are being responsible out there but our members aren’t there to police that at all,” he said.

Rebelo says once the system is at full capacity next week, he hopes physical distancing will improve.

