Mother of abandoned baby identified: Coquitlam RCMP

RCMP believe they have identified the mother of an infant who was found outside a home in Port Coquitlam.

Everyone involved is now getting medical care and support as the investigation continues, police said Tuesday.

Officers received a report of an infant who appeared to have been abandoned in the 2300 block of Ranger Lane around 12:50 p.m. on Saturday.

The Major Crime Section has identified a Port Coquitlam woman who is believed to be the child’s mother. She does not have a history with police.

The baby is now recovering well, RCMP said.

— With files from Srushti Gangdev

