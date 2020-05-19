Menu

Crime

Mother of abandoned baby identified: Coquitlam RCMP

By Jon Azpiri Global News
Posted May 19, 2020 2:26 pm
Police and paramedics attend a townhouse complex in Port Coquitlam where an infant was found abandoned on Saturday. .
Police and paramedics attend a townhouse complex in Port Coquitlam where an infant was found abandoned on Saturday. . Shane MacKichan

RCMP believe they have identified the mother of an infant who was found outside a home in Port Coquitlam.

Everyone involved is now getting medical care and support as the investigation continues, police said Tuesday.

READ MORE: Port Coquitlam abandoned infant highlights need for Angel’s Cradle, says doctor

Officers received a report of an infant who appeared to have been abandoned in the 2300 block of Ranger Lane around 12:50 p.m. on Saturday.

Angel’s Cradle: A safe place to leave unwanted baby
Angel’s Cradle: A safe place to leave unwanted baby

The Major Crime Section has identified a Port Coquitlam woman who is believed to be the child’s mother. She does not have a history with police.

The baby is now recovering well, RCMP said.

— With files from Srushti Gangdev

