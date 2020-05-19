Menu

Crime

Regina man charged with allegedly masturbating in public

By Jonathan Guignard Global News
Posted May 19, 2020 2:11 pm
Updated May 19, 2020 3:52 pm
Regina police report 20 more drug overdoses in 5-day span, 62 since the New Year
A 28-year-old Regina man has been charged by police after allegedly masturbating public in front of two women on May 14. File / Global News

A 28-year-old Regina man has been charged with allegedly masturbating in public

Regina police said the man was seen masturbating near a fence in the 5500 block of 3rd Avenue at about 3 p.m. on May 14.

READ MORE: Alleged Peterborough peeping tom faces additional child pornography charges: police

The man exposed himself in front of a 29-year-old and 30-year-old woman, police said.

Christopher Jacob Boerma, of Regina, was charged with committing an indecent act and two counts of failing to comply with a probation order.

READ MORE: Bancroft man, 36, charged with an indecent act in parking lot: OPP

Boerma appeared in court on Tuesday.

