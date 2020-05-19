Regina man charged with allegedly masturbating in public

Send this page to someone via email

A 28-year-old Regina man has been charged with allegedly masturbating in public

Regina police said the man was seen masturbating near a fence in the 5500 block of 3rd Avenue at about 3 p.m. on May 14.

The man exposed himself in front of a 29-year-old and 30-year-old woman, police said.

Christopher Jacob Boerma, of Regina, was charged with committing an indecent act and two counts of failing to comply with a probation order.

Boerma appeared in court on Tuesday.

