Man charged over indecent act in vehicle: London police

London, Ont., police have charged a local man in relation to a reported indecent act about three weeks ago.

Police said Tuesday the report filed on Feb. 12 involved a complaint by someone who said they saw a man “committing an indecent act while seated in a vehicle in a residential parking lot” in the area of Second Street near Oxford Street East in the city’s east end.

According to police, the suspect did not leave the vehicle, nor did he speak to anyone. As well, police say the vehicle was in the parking lot for about five minutes before the driver took off northbound.

Police have not released any other information in regards to the alleged indecent act.

A London man, 55, is facing a charge in the case.

