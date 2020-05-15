Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

Guelph police investigating 2 reported indecent acts involving same suspect

By Darren Baxter Global News
Posted May 15, 2020 12:22 pm
Guelph police are seeking a suspect in connection with two reported indecent acts on Thursday night.
Guelph police are seeking a suspect in connection with two reported indecent acts on Thursday night. Matt Carty / Global Guelph

Guelph police are trying to track down a suspect after two separate indecent acts were reported Thursday night.

Police say a man exposed himself to a woman at around 11:30 p.m. in the area of Paisley and Dublin streets.

The same man then reportedly exposed himself to another woman about 10 minutes later near Wellington Street and Edinburgh Road, according to police.

READ MORE: OPP release composite sketch of suspect in Fergus sexual assault

Several officers responded to the areas but were unable to locate the suspect, police say.

The suspect is described as a man with an average build who is 40 to 50 years old.

According to police, he wore a tuque, blue jeans and a dark-coloured, windbreaker-style jacket and had a commuter bicycle with thin wheels.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: 44 workers test positive for coronavirus at meatpacking plant in Breslau, Ont.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Const. Nicholas Borg at 519-824-1212, ext. 7172, email him at nborg@guelphpolice.ca, leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or submit an anonymous tip online at www.csgw.tips.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
GuelphGuelph PoliceGuelph crimeIndecent ActWellington StreetWellington Roadguelph indecent actEdinburgh RoadDublin StreetPaisley Street
Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.