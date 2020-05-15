Guelph police investigating 2 reported indecent acts involving same suspect

Send this page to someone via email

Guelph police are trying to track down a suspect after two separate indecent acts were reported Thursday night.

Police say a man exposed himself to a woman at around 11:30 p.m. in the area of Paisley and Dublin streets.

The same man then reportedly exposed himself to another woman about 10 minutes later near Wellington Street and Edinburgh Road, according to police.

Several officers responded to the areas but were unable to locate the suspect, police say.

The suspect is described as a man with an average build who is 40 to 50 years old.

According to police, he wore a tuque, blue jeans and a dark-coloured, windbreaker-style jacket and had a commuter bicycle with thin wheels.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Const. Nicholas Borg at 519-824-1212, ext. 7172, email him at nborg@guelphpolice.ca, leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or submit an anonymous tip online at www.csgw.tips.