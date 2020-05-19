Menu

Canada

Critical eye to be cast on feds’ COVID-19 programs, new auditor general says

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 19, 2020 2:02 pm
Coronavirus outbreak: Trudeau urges companies restarting their business to 'please, hire their workers back'
Speaking to reporters outside Rideau Cottage in Ottawa on Tuesday, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau urged all businesses that were considering slowly reopening their doors to "please, hire your workers back" using his government's wage subsidy to help cover the costs.

The nominee to be Canada’s next auditor general says the office will cast a critical eye on federal pandemic preparedness and key spending the Liberals have rolled out to cushion the economic blow from COVID-19.

Karen Hogan told MPs vetting her candidacy today that the potential for fraud in some of the rush emergency aid programs may further expand the scope of audit work.

Coronavirus outbreak: Trudeau refuses to answer repeated questions on plans to probe COVID-19 benefit fraud
Coronavirus outbreak: Trudeau refuses to answer repeated questions on plans to probe COVID-19 benefit fraud

The office has delayed multiple reviews of federal programs to look at the Liberals’ $187-billion infrastructure program and now $151.7-billion in pandemic-related aid.

READ MORE: Scheer presses for more House of Commons powers as coronavirus crisis stretches on

Hogan says other work might have to fall by the wayside if the auditor general’s office can’t get millions more in funding.

Her comments came on the same day the federal government expanded a small-business loan program after weeks of criticism for its design.

Federal small business loan program expanded
Federal small business loan program expanded
© 2020 The Canadian Press
