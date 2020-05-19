28 new coronavirus cases, 2 additional deaths confirmed in Simcoe Muskoka, local total at 432

Send this page to someone via email

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit reported 28 new coronavirus cases and two additional COVID-19-related deaths since Friday, bringing the local total number of cases to 432, including 34 deaths.

The new cases in the Ontario region are in Barrie, Bradford, Collingwood, Essa, Innisfil, New Tecumseth, Orillia and Tay Township, and involve people ranging in age from children to seniors in their 80s.

Of the health unit’s 432 COVID-19 cases, 303 have recovered, while 105 are associated with a local institutional outbreak and eight are hospitalized.

There are currently COVID-19 outbreaks at Bradford Valley Care Community in Bradford, Owen Hill Care Community in Barrie, Bayview Retirement Home in Waubaushene, and Collingwood Nursing Home in Collingwood.

The coronavirus outbreak at Muskoka Traditions in Huntsville was declared over on Sunday.

According to the health unit, 95 per cent of its total cases are in Simcoe County, while five per cent are in Muskoka.

Seniors who are 80 years old and above in Simcoe Muskoka have the highest incidence and fatality rates.

On Tuesday, Ontario reported 427 new coronavirus cases, bringing the provincial total to 23,384, including 1,919 deaths.