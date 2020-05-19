Injunction calls for removal of Manitoba blockade set up over COVID 19 concerns

Send this page to someone via email

A court injunction is ordering members of a Manitoba First Nation who are worried about the spread of COVID-19 to remove a blockade set up at a hydroelectric construction site.

Tataskweyak Cree Nation band councillor Nathan Neckoway says the blockade went up Friday at an entrance to the Keeyask Generating site over worries that incoming employees could be carrying the virus.

“Our community is in an extremely vulnerable position at this point,” Neckoway said in a release.

“We are trying to do everything we can to protect the safety and wellness of our citizens. As a sovereign Nation, this is our right.”

The northern area so far has no cases of COVID-19, and Neckoway says bringing workers in from all over the country is a risk they don’t want to take.

Manitoba Hydro’s Scott Powell says the Crown corporation plans to safely resume regular work rotations while protecting workers and neighbouring communities.

Over 500 employees and contractors have been at the site for eight weeks and Manitoba Hydro says they need to be rotated out.

“For their wellbeing, we need to rotate in replacement staff so work can safely continue,” Powell said in a release.

“A blockade shutting down construction on the project will cause delays and cause tens of millions of dollars of unnecessary costs for our customers, plus the loss of employment for hundreds of workers.”

The injunction gives the RCMP authority to remove the blockade.

