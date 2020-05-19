Coronavirus: Latest developments in the Greater Toronto Area on May 19

Send this page to someone via email

Here is a roundup of the latest developments on the novel coronavirus pandemic in the Greater Toronto Area for Tuesday:

Ontario reports 427 new coronavirus cases, 15 deaths

Ontario reported 427 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Tuesday, bringing the provincial total to 23,384 cases.

The death toll has risen to 1,919 as 15 more deaths were reported. This is the lowest number of deaths reported in a 24-hour period since April 6.

Meanwhile, 17,898 people have recovered from COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, which is 76 per cent of cases.

Greater Toronto Area public health units account for about 63 per cent of all cases in the province.

Story continues below advertisement

Province’s emergency orders extended

The Ontario government extended the province’s emergency orders until May 29.

The extension means that bars and restaurants will remain closed, with the exception of takeout and delivery options, restrictions on gatherings of more than five people stays in place and “staff redeployment rules for long-term care homes and congregate setting like retirement homes and women’s shelters” also remain in effect, according to a press release Tuesday.

Ontario to hold independent commission into long-term care system

The Ontario government has announced there will be an independent commission that will review the province’s long-term care system.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Long-Term Care Minister Merrilee Fullerton said the system is “broken.”

“Our government has been clear that we will review the long-term care system to get a better understanding of the impacts and responses to the COVID-19 outbreak,” Fullerton said in a statement.

“I am announcing that we will be launching an independent commission into Ontario’s long-term care system beginning in September. Over the next several months, our government will be finalizing details of the commission including terms of reference, membership, leadership of the commission and reporting timelines.”

According to the ministry of long-term care, there have been 1,408 COVID-19-related deaths in long-term care homes in the province.

Story continues below advertisement

Stage 1 of reopening begins

Ontario officially moved into Stage 1 of reopening on Tuesday.

The easing of restrictions allowed for the reopening of some businesses, including storefront retail shops.

Certain home medical services are also allowed to resume, as well as construction projects.

The province has released physical distancing requirements for the businesses permitted to reopen.

Great news! @CityofToronto off-leash dog areas are now permitted to open. @TorontoPFR staff are opening off-leash dog areas across Toronto right now. pic.twitter.com/M96LdHrmWO — John Tory (@JohnTory) May 19, 2020

2:42 Coronavirus: Ontario retailers get ready to reopen Coronavirus: Ontario retailers get ready to reopen