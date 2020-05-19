Organizers cancel 2020 Kitchener Blues Festival due to coronavirus

Send this page to someone via email

The 2020 Kitchener Blues Festival is the latest victim of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

On Monday, organizers announced their decision to pull the plug on the event, which was to take place Aug. 6 through Aug. 9th and mark its 20th anniversary in 2020.

They said they spoke with the region and province before they came to their decision.

“This was to be our 20th Anniversary, and we had planned another spectacular event around that celebration,” organizers said in a statement. “Rest assured, we will bring that same level of dedication and effort to the 2021 edition.”

They said they are looking for other opportunities to present live blues music in downtown Kitchener this year.

