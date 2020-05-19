Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Canada

Organizers cancel 2020 Kitchener Blues Festival due to coronavirus

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted May 19, 2020 12:03 pm
The Walper Hotel can be seen on King Street in downtown Kitchener.
The Walper Hotel can be seen on King Street in downtown Kitchener. Ahmed Fareed Khan / Global News

The 2020 Kitchener Blues Festival is the latest victim of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

On Monday, organizers announced their decision to pull the plug on the event, which was to take place Aug. 6 through Aug. 9th and mark its 20th anniversary in 2020.

READ MORE: Man arrested after clerks, customers spat at in Kitchener grocery store

They said they spoke with the region and province before they came to their decision.

“This was to be our 20th Anniversary, and we had planned another spectacular event around that celebration,” organizers said in a statement. “Rest assured, we will bring that same level of dedication and effort to the 2021 edition.”

READ MORE: Coronavirus — What you can and cannot do in Ontario amid Phase 1 of reopening

They said they are looking for other opportunities to present live blues music in downtown Kitchener this year.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Story continues below advertisement
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusKitchener newsBluesfestdowntown KitchenerBluesfest KitchenerKitchener Blues Festival KitchenerKitchener Bluesfest cancelledKitchener coronavirus newsKitchener covid-19 news
Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.