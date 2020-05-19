Menu

Canada

Coronavirus: Dog parks, sports fields reopen in Kingston

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
Posted May 19, 2020 10:33 am
Off-leash dog parks and sports fields will be open to the public effective Tuesday, the City of Kingston says.
As of Tuesday, certain outdoor amenities in Kingston, Ont., will once again be open to the public now that the province has slowly started to lift restrictions put in place due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Off-leash dog parks, sports fields, the CaraCo Home Field track, all sports courts and skate parks will reopen once fencing is removed, a process that will begin this week, the city said.

READ MORE: ‘A critical transition’ — Stage 1 of Ontario’s gradual reopening begins Tuesday

The decision comes as the province has implemented the first stage of its gradual reopening process, allowing all businesses able to do curbside pickup to reopen and certain health and medical services, seasonal and recreational activities and household and animal services to resume operations as of May 19.

The City of Kingston says it will be installing signs at all of the newly opened fields and recreation spaces to remind people that provincial safety measures and city bylaws are still in effect.

Social-distancing regulations are still expected, such as keeping a distance of two metres between each person and not gathering in a group larger than five people.

The city is also prohibiting any team play or doubles matches at sports fields and sports courts unless players are from the same household.

Kingston residents head outdoors on holiday weekend
The city is also encouraging all park-goers to bring their own hand sanitizer and water to wash their hands before and after visiting parks.

Closures of amenities within parks and fields are still in effect. The following services are still closed to the public:

  • public washrooms
  • playground equipment
  • splash pads
  • beaches
  • water fountains
  • park benches
  • picnic tables
  • picnic shelters
  • outdoor barbecues

— With a file from Global News’ Beatrice Britneff

