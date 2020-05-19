Coronavirus: Dog parks, sports fields reopen in Kingston

Send this page to someone via email

As of Tuesday, certain outdoor amenities in Kingston, Ont., will once again be open to the public now that the province has slowly started to lift restrictions put in place due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Off-leash dog parks, sports fields, the CaraCo Home Field track, all sports courts and skate parks will reopen once fencing is removed, a process that will begin this week, the city said.

The decision comes as the province has implemented the first stage of its gradual reopening process, allowing all businesses able to do curbside pickup to reopen and certain health and medical services, seasonal and recreational activities and household and animal services to resume operations as of May 19.

The City of Kingston says it will be installing signs at all of the newly opened fields and recreation spaces to remind people that provincial safety measures and city bylaws are still in effect.

Story continues below advertisement

Social-distancing regulations are still expected, such as keeping a distance of two metres between each person and not gathering in a group larger than five people.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

The city is also prohibiting any team play or doubles matches at sports fields and sports courts unless players are from the same household.

1:42 Kingston residents head outdoors on holiday weekend Kingston residents head outdoors on holiday weekend

The city is also encouraging all park-goers to bring their own hand sanitizer and water to wash their hands before and after visiting parks.

Closures of amenities within parks and fields are still in effect. The following services are still closed to the public:

public washrooms

playground equipment

splash pads

beaches

water fountains

park benches

picnic tables

picnic shelters

outdoor barbecues

— With a file from Global News’ Beatrice Britneff