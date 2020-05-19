Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Consumer

Coronavirus: Ikea Winnipeg to reopen Tuesday

By Elisha Dacey Global News
Posted May 19, 2020 8:22 am
Updated May 19, 2020 8:28 am
Ikea is set to reopen its Winnipeg location on Tuesday with social-distancing measures in place.
Ikea is set to reopen its Winnipeg location on Tuesday with social-distancing measures in place. The Canadian Press

Warm up the meatballs and break out the blue and yellow: Ikea’s Winnipeg store will open Tuesday.

Spokesperson Kristin Newbigging confirmed the opening early Tuesday morning, adding there will be social-distancing restrictions in place due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Much like other large box stores, there will be a limited number of people allowed in the store at any given time, which could lead to lineups outside, she said.

READ MORE: Coronavirus — Ikea Canada to temporarily close all stores

Only two people are allowed together at one time, with the exception of people from the same household.

Other social-distancing measures include sanitation of carts after every use, hand sanitizer throughout the store, temperature checks for employees and store contractors as they enter the building and more, said Newbigging.

Story continues below advertisement
Signs outside the IKEA store Tuesday explaining some social distancing rules.
Signs outside the IKEA store Tuesday explaining some social distancing rules. Abigail Turner/Global News

The store hours remain the same, she added, and the Winnipeg Ikea location will open at 10 a.m. Tuesday.

She also confirmed the cafeteria and children’s play centre will stay closed for the time being, although the bistro and food market will open.

“This will be open for takeout only and we encourage our guests to enjoy the food outside of our store. All seating is temporarily removed,” Newbigging said.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

The store closed in Manitoba in March, although it was open for online orders. In recent weeks, the store reopened for curbside delivery only, and a reservation had to be made in order to pick up goods.

On social media, Winnipeggers said there were long delivery waits for online orders and difficulty making reservations.

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Newbigging confirmed that online sales were “unprecedented” and that the stores were trying their best to ramp up delivery and curbside delivery.

“We expect this demand will level out in the coming weeks,” she said.

The store is hoping people will have a list before they come to the store and check online to see if the store has the items they’re looking for in stock before coming in.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19coronavirus in manitobamanitoba coronavirusikea coronavirusikea winnipegis ikea in winnipeg open coronavirusis ikea opensocial distancing measures ikea
Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.