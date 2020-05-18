2 seriously injured after SUV hit by truck on Highway 401 in Halton Region: OPP

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario Provincial Police say two people were seriously injured after a collision between an SUV and a truck on Highway 401 in Halton Region.

OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt posted about the collision on Twitter Monday afternoon.

He said all eastbound lanes of the highway were closed at James Snow Parkway, as well as a westbound lane in the area, as part of the crash investigation.

Schmidt said reports suggest the car lost control in the eastbound lanes near Trafalgar Road, hit a barrier, and went into live lanes of traffic where it was hit by a transport truck.

He said two people from the car were taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Photos from the scene show extensive damage to the SUV. There’s no word on the condition of the truck driver.

Schmidt said the exact cause of the crash remains under investigation, but added that roads were wet in the area at the time.

Collision #Hwy401 EB at Trafalgar Rd. All lanes blocked for investigation pic.twitter.com/ygB9S22bPk — OPP Highway Safety Division (@OPP_HSD) May 18, 2020