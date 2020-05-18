Canada reports 1,070 new coronavirus cases as daily death toll lowers to 60

Canada recorded 1,070 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Monday, including 60 more deaths.
READ MORE: Live updates: Coronavirus in Canada
The new numbers bring Canada’s total confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths to 78,061 and 5,842, respectively.
More than 50 per cent of Canada’s coronavirus cases have recovered as well, with 39, 251 people declared virus-free as of May 18.
Ask an Expert: COVID-19 and pets
More to come…View link »
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COMMENTS