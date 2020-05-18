Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Canada

Canada reports 1,070 new coronavirus cases as daily death toll lowers to 60

By David Lao Global News
Posted May 18, 2020 10:04 pm
Updated May 18, 2020 10:05 pm
Coronavirus: The New Reality May 17
Coronavirus: The New Reality May 17

Canada recorded 1,070 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Monday, including 60 more deaths.

READ MORE: Live updates: Coronavirus in Canada

The new numbers bring Canada’s total confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths to 78,061 and 5,842, respectively.

More than 50 per cent of Canada’s coronavirus cases have recovered as well, with 39, 251 people declared virus-free as of May 18.

Ask an Expert: COVID-19 and pets
Ask an Expert: COVID-19 and pets

More to come…

Story continues below advertisement
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19coronavirus newscoronavirus updatecovid-19 canadaCanada Coronaviruscovid-19 newsCoronavirus In CanadaCoronavirus Cases
Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.