Canada reports 1,070 new coronavirus cases as daily death toll lowers to 60

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Canada recorded 1,070 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Monday, including 60 more deaths.

The new numbers bring Canada’s total confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths to 78,061 and 5,842, respectively.

More than 50 per cent of Canada’s coronavirus cases have recovered as well, with 39, 251 people declared virus-free as of May 18.

3:50 Ask an Expert: COVID-19 and pets Ask an Expert: COVID-19 and pets

More to come…

Story continues below advertisement