Health

Quebec officials to give coronavirus update as travel restrictions eased in some regions

By Kalina Laframboise Global News
Posted May 18, 2020 11:19 am
Updated May 18, 2020 12:33 pm
Quebec Health Minister Danielle McCann, left, Quebec Premier Francois Legault, right and Horacio Arruda, Quebec director of National Public Health, behind, walk to a news conference on the COVID-19 pandemic wearing masks, Tuesday, May 12, 2020 at the legislature in Quebec City. .
Quebec Health Minister Danielle McCann, left, Quebec Premier Francois Legault, right and Horacio Arruda, Quebec director of National Public Health, behind, walk to a news conference on the COVID-19 pandemic wearing masks, Tuesday, May 12, 2020 at the legislature in Quebec City. Jacques Boissinot/The Canadian Press

Quebec’s premier is expected to provide an update on the province’s response to the novel coronavirus pandemic as restrictions on regional travel in some areas begin to ease.

François Legault will be joined by Health Minister Danielle McCann and Dr. Horacio Arruda, director of Quebec public health, at the briefing on Monday afternoon.

In Quebec, more police checkpoints have been lifted as the government scales back restrictions implemented to reduce the spread of COVID-19. This includes ending traffic controls in Gatineau, Bas-Saint-Laurent, the Gaspésie-Îles-de-la-Madeleine and Charlevoix.

However, public health authorities are still asking people to only travel from one region to another if it is necessary.

Quebec, the province hardest hit by the virus, has more than 42,900 cases as of Sunday. There are 1,766 people  hospitalized due to the virus, including 183 in intensive care.

The respiratory illness has killed 3,562 people since the beginning of the crisis — with more than half of the victims living in Montreal, the epicentre of the virus’s outbreak in Canada.

With files from the Canadian Press

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
