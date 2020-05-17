Menu

Canada

More provinces prepare to loosen coronavirus restrictions, reopen economies

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 17, 2020 7:30 am
Updated May 17, 2020 7:58 am
Air Canada to lay off at least half its workforce
Justin Trudeau will take a break today and tomorrow from his COVID-19 briefings to spend some long weekend time with his family at the Harrington Lake prime ministerial retreat in Gatineau, Que.

The briefings will resume on Tuesday as some provinces begin loosening rebrstrictions that have locked down their economies for two months to try to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus.

READ MORE: Canadian Red Cross to get $100M in federal funding amid coronavirus, Trudeau says

Ontario will enter its first stage of reopening on May 19 by lifting restrictions on certain retail businesses and the construction industry. Some surgeries will also resume.

British Columbia’s government will allow a partial reopening of the province’s economy starting Tuesday. However, the reopenings are contingent on organizations and businesses having plans that follow provincial guidelines to control the spread of COVID-19.

Coronavirus outbreak: Health Canada approves first clinical trial for possible coronavirus vaccine

In New Brunswick, licensed daycares can begin reopening Tuesday. And while children will not have to wear masks they will be separated into small groups as a safety precaution.

Meanwhile, Alberta welcomed the arrival of the Victoria Day weekend by increasing the limit for outdoor gatherings to 50 people — up from 15.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
