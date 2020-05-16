Woman killed in domestic violence homicide: Winnipeg police

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Winnipeg police say they have arrested a man for killing his girlfriend.

Police were called to an apartment building in the 300-block of Redwood Avenue after a woman was injured on Friday around 11:40 a.m.

READ MORE: Winnipeg Police Service adds domestic violence support page to website

When police arrived they found the woman inside one of the suites. She was taken to hospital in critical condition where she was pronounced dead.

She has been identified as 46-year-old Marie Morin.

Police believe she was visiting her boyfriend’s house when she was assaulted and suffered a significant laceration.

READ MORE: Domestic violence continues to be biggest reason why Winnipeg police are called

Brandon Carl Starnyski, a 45-year-old man from Winnipeg, has been charged with second-degree murder and failure to comply with a probation order.

Story continues below advertisement

He was detained in custody.

This was homicide number 15 in Winnipeg for 2020.

1:47 Recognizing signs of domestic violence critical during COVID-19 isolation Recognizing signs of domestic violence critical during COVID-19 isolation