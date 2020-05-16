Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

Woman killed in domestic violence homicide: Winnipeg police

By Amber McGuckin Global News
Posted May 16, 2020 12:45 pm
Winnipeg Police outside of the Redwood Avenue apartment where a woman was assaulted and later died. .
Winnipeg Police outside of the Redwood Avenue apartment where a woman was assaulted and later died. . Michael Draven/Global News

Winnipeg police say they have arrested a man for killing his girlfriend.

Police were called to an apartment building in the 300-block of Redwood Avenue after a woman was injured on Friday around 11:40 a.m.

READ MORE: Winnipeg Police Service adds domestic violence support page to website

When police arrived they found the woman inside one of the suites. She was taken to hospital in critical condition where she was pronounced dead.

She has been identified as 46-year-old Marie Morin.

Police believe she was visiting her boyfriend’s house when she was assaulted and suffered a significant laceration.

READ MORE: Domestic violence continues to be biggest reason why Winnipeg police are called

Brandon Carl Starnyski, a 45-year-old man from Winnipeg, has been charged with second-degree murder and failure to comply with a probation order.

Story continues below advertisement

He was detained in custody.

This was homicide number 15 in Winnipeg for 2020.

Recognizing signs of domestic violence critical during COVID-19 isolation
Recognizing signs of domestic violence critical during COVID-19 isolation
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CrimePoliceWinnipeg policeHomicideAssaultDomestic ViolenceCovid19Domestic AbuseWinnipeg homicidewoman killedfatal assaultgirlfriend killed
Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.