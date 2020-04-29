Menu

Winnipeg Police Service adds domestic violence support page to website

By Will Reimer Global News
Posted April 29, 2020 7:26 pm
Advocates warn that domestic violence rates are expected to spike as people self-issolate amid COVID-19. .
The Winnipeg Police Service has added a new page to its website to help those suffering domestic violence.

The force says it’s aware many people living through abuse, or watching a loved one living through it, have difficulty knowing where to turn or where to find proper information.

The website offers information including how the WPS is able to help, how to make safety plans, how to talk with children, as well as possible legal avenues.

READ MORE: Manitoba’s family emergency shelters remain open during coronavirus

It also lists contact details for various shelters, counselling and legal services.

Earlier this month, the Manitoba Association of Women’s Shelters warned isolation and public health orders keeping people from going to work could increase the risk for some in abusive relationships.

Manitoba launches Domestic Violence Youth Media Contest
