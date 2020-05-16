Long weekend frost advisory issued for all of Nova Scotia

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Get those plants and crops covered up, Nova Scotia is expected to see frost over Saturday night and into Sunday morning.

The entire province is under a frost advisory issued by Environment Canada.

READ MORE: Spring lobster season opens amid manpower concerns for processors

The federal agency says that frost is expected to form on Saturday as the skies clear and light winds mix with cool temperatures.

Frost has the potential of damaging or destroying plants or crops during the growing season.

Story continues below advertisement