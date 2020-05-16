Menu

Long weekend frost advisory issued for all of Nova Scotia

By Alexander Quon Global News
Posted May 16, 2020 10:09 am
A heavy frost coats blades of grass in this file photo.
A heavy frost coats blades of grass in this file photo. (AP Photo/The Independent, Kevin Goldy)

Get those plants and crops covered up, Nova Scotia is expected to see frost over Saturday night and into Sunday morning.

The entire province is under a frost advisory issued by Environment Canada.

The federal agency says that frost is expected to form on Saturday as the skies clear and light winds mix with cool temperatures.

Frost has the potential of damaging or destroying plants or crops during the growing season.

