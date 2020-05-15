Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

Man wanted for ‘serious sexual offences’ in Siksika Nation area: Alberta RCMP

By Kaylen Small Global News
Posted May 15, 2020 9:22 pm
Alberta RCMP are looking for Jason Aaron Sunwalk, 30, of Siksika Nation, in connection with a historical sexual assaults.
Alberta RCMP are looking for Jason Aaron Sunwalk, 30, of Siksika Nation, in connection with a historical sexual assaults. Courtesy: Alberta RCMP

Alberta RCMP need help finding a man wanted for “serious sexual offences,” according to a news release issued Friday.

On May 1, police received a complaint of historical sexual assaults that had allegedly occurred in the Siksika Nation area.

After investigating, RCMP charged Jason Aaron Sunwalk, 30, of Siksika Nation, with multiple “serious sexual offences.”

Story continues below advertisement

RCMP did not provide details about the number of alleged victims or the assaults.

Police need help to find Sunwalk but asked that people not approach him.

If you have information, contact Gleichen RCMP at 403-734-3923 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
RCMPSexual AssaultAlberta RCMPSiksika NationAlberta sexual assaultGleichen RCMPsexual assault albertaAlberta wanted manWanted man AlbertaJason Aaron Sunwalkserious sexual offencessexual assaults Siksika NationSiksika Nation sexual assaults
Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.