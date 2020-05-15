Man wanted for ‘serious sexual offences’ in Siksika Nation area: Alberta RCMP

Alberta RCMP need help finding a man wanted for “serious sexual offences,” according to a news release issued Friday.
On May 1, police received a complaint of historical sexual assaults that had allegedly occurred in the Siksika Nation area.
After investigating, RCMP charged Jason Aaron Sunwalk, 30, of Siksika Nation, with multiple “serious sexual offences.”
RCMP did not provide details about the number of alleged victims or the assaults.
Police need help to find Sunwalk but asked that people not approach him.
If you have information, contact Gleichen RCMP at 403-734-3923 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COMMENTS