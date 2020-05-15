Menu

Sports

Ales Hemsky retires, after spending majority of career with Edmonton Oilers

By Reid Wilkins 630CHED
Posted May 15, 2020 6:49 pm
Updated May 15, 2020 7:02 pm
Edmonton Oilers' Alex Hemsky, right, from the Czech Republic, celebrates his goal as Calgary Flames goalie Miikka Kiprusoff, from Finland, lies in the crease during first period NHL hockey action in Calgary, Saturday, Oct. 16, 2010.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh.
Edmonton Oilers' Alex Hemsky, right, from the Czech Republic, celebrates his goal as Calgary Flames goalie Miikka Kiprusoff, from Finland, lies in the crease during first period NHL hockey action in Calgary, Saturday, Oct. 16, 2010.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

Former Edmonton Oilers forward Ales Hemsky has retired.

Hemsky, 36, hadn’t played since October of 2017 with the Montreal Canadiens.

He was drafted 13th overall by the Oilers in 2001. After making his NHL debut in the 2002/03 season, he quickly became one of the Oilers’ top offensive players. He had 77 points in the 2005/06 season and 71 points in 2007/08.

After playing 652 games for the Oilers, he was traded to Ottawa in March of 2014. He also played for Dallas.

READ MORE: Edmonton Oilers Alex Chiasson wants expanded playoffs if NHL finishes season

Hemsky was a key member of the Oilers 2006 playoff run. He had 17 points in 24 post-season games. On May 1, 2006, he scored two goals late in the third period to lift the Oilers to a series-clinching 4-3 win over the Detroit Red Wings.

For his career, Hemsky racked up 572 points in 845 games.

